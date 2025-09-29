SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 7.9% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $37,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

