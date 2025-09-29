Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $136.86 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $138.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.15.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.