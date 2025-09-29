Cynthia Gordon Acquires 8,722 Shares of Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Stock

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) insider Cynthia Gordon bought 8,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 229 per share, with a total value of £19,973.38.
Airtel Africa Stock Performance
Shares of AAF stock opened at GBX 231.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,512.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Airtel Africa Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 232.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 214.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.04.
Airtel Africa Company Profile
Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.
The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.
