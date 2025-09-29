Generate Investment Management Ltd Has $21.52 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Generate Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 54.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 260,071 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.2% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.15.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,498.85. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE APH opened at $122.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.92 and its 200-day moving average is $92.50. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $126.06. The firm has a market cap of $149.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

