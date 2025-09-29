Alina (LON:ALNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alina (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Alina Price Performance
Shares of LON:ALNA opened at GBX 7.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.15. Alina has a twelve month low of GBX 5.90 and a twelve month high of GBX 10.60. The company has a market cap of £1.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.79 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.
About Alina
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alina
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- SoundHound Breaks Critical Resistance: How High Can It Get Now?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Klarna IPO: BNPL Stock or Something Bigger?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Teradyne Is a Core Play in the AI Hardware Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Alina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.