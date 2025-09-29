Alina (LON:ALNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alina (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Alina Price Performance

Shares of LON:ALNA opened at GBX 7.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.15. Alina has a twelve month low of GBX 5.90 and a twelve month high of GBX 10.60. The company has a market cap of £1.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.79 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

About Alina

Alina Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and rental of properties in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Warminster, the United Kingdom.

