Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $444,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $205.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.88.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

