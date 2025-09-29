SWS Partners Has $884,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

SWS Partners lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,134 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGIT opened at $59.94 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.