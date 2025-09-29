SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Sold by Kelly Financial Services LLC

Kelly Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $42.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $43.02.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

