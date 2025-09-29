Avondale Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE HD opened at $410.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

