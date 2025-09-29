Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 747 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,500. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,548.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,060.98 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5,553.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,276.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $41.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

