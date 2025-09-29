iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Sold by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,735,000 after buying an additional 499,981 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,102,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,063,000 after buying an additional 243,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 542,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,562,000 after buying an additional 205,101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $363.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.08. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $366.84.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

