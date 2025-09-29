SWS Partners Has $1.98 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

SWS Partners increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10,567.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,450,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $241,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,728 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE DIS opened at $113.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average is $109.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

