Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Stock Holdings Trimmed by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 163,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 364,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $261.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $279.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.65.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

