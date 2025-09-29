Elser Financial Planning Inc Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.2% of Elser Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Elser Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782,297 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,320,000 after buying an additional 890,971 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,620,000 after buying an additional 479,820 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,434 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $26.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.