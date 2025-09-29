Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 390 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after buying an additional 1,885,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $283.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $805.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

