Kelly Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,499 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.9% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,162,511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,929,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,215,000 after purchasing an additional 151,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,425,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,295,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,777,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 21.8%

BATS:MTUM opened at $254.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.98.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.