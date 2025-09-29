Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.99. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $124.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

