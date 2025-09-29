JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Position Raised by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,032,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.38% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $95,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,844,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,848,000 after buying an additional 739,732 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,476,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,530,000 after buying an additional 375,508 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,233,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,120,000 after buying an additional 52,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,909,000 after buying an additional 1,385,428 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $47.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.74. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

