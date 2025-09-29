ERn Financial LLC Sells 2,876 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

ERn Financial LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $92.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $93.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

