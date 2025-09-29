iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by Alpine Bank Wealth Management

Alpine Bank Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWR stock opened at $96.16 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

