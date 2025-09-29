Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.1% of Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 624.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

