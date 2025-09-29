FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $603,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 169.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $1,023,533.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,399.84. This trade represents a 14.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $659,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,190.84. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $112.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $112.92.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.89.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

