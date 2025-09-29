ERn Financial LLC Invests $1.03 Million in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6,835.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 95,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $71.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

