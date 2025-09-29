Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 952 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $412,262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,735,000 after purchasing an additional 499,981 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,102,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,063,000 after buying an additional 243,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 542,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,562,000 after buying an additional 205,101 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IWB stock opened at $363.59 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $366.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.24 and a 200-day moving average of $330.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.