Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 160,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Greenbush Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 92,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 914.0% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 56,621 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.