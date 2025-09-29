Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Has $26,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $164.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

