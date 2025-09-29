Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 498.99% and a negative net margin of 12.86%. Uxin updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Uxin Stock Performance

UXIN stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.55. Uxin has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $7.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uxin to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

