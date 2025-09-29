Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 740.0% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $1,210.61 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $514.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,208.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,153.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total value of $3,140,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,842.16. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $108,700,648. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.