iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Stake Lessened by Enclave Advisors LLC

Enclave Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Enclave Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,742 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $118.47 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.60. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

