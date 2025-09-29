Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $171.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.36.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.