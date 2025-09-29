536 Shares in Trane Technologies plc $TT Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $877,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,421 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 95.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 885,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,727,000 after purchasing an additional 431,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,343,000 after purchasing an additional 410,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $415.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $425.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.40.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

