Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Research analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 219.45% from the stock’s previous close.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Immunic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Immunic

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. Immunic has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Immunic by 678.1% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 8,243,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 7,184,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 479,846 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Immunic by 19.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,583,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 415,104 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 28.6% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 279.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 152,726 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.