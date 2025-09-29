Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE is Oceanside Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Oceanside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oceanside Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,129,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,138 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,606,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,368,000 after acquiring an additional 52,718 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,597,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67,234 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,519,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 56,534 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,078,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,815,000 after acquiring an additional 257,941 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.16 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

