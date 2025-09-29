Genesis Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,412 Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,814,000 after purchasing an additional 695,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,006,000 after acquiring an additional 563,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,968,000 after acquiring an additional 45,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,589,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,666,000 after acquiring an additional 206,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $193.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.86 and a 1 year high of $194.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. BTIG Research set a $205.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

