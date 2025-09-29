Elser Financial Planning Inc Takes Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR

Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 104,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,000. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF makes up 0.4% of Elser Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOR. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,556,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 460,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,240,000 after purchasing an additional 242,107 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 538,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 188,847 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 155,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 327,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 154,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DCOR opened at $71.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

