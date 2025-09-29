Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $3.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

