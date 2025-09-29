BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Insider Philip Kurtz Sells 44,178 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) insider Philip Kurtz sold 44,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $218,681.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,566.60. The trade was a 31.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
BlackBerry Stock Up 0.7%
NYSE BB traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,550,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,459,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.03 million. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.60 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.77.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
