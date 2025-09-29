MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) Trading Up 7.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) were up 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 266,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 742,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNTN shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on MNTN in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded MNTN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on MNTN in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MNTN from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on MNTN from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MNTN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

MNTN Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MNTN has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MNTN

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MNTN in the second quarter worth $3,170,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of MNTN in the second quarter worth $223,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MNTN in the second quarter worth $487,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in MNTN in the second quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in MNTN in the second quarter valued at $2,420,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MNTN

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

