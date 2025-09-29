Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.28), with a volume of 187723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.28).

Tissue Regenix Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.77. The firm has a market cap of £14.96 million, a PE ratio of -2,100.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16.

About Tissue Regenix Group

Tissue Regenix is a leading medical device company in regenerative medicine. The Company’s patented decellularisation technology (dCELL®) removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue, leaving an acellular tissue scaffold not rejected by the patient’s body that can be used to repair diseased or damaged body structures.

