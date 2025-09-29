Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 140795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Midland Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.17.

About Midland Exploration

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

