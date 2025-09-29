New Gold (TSE:NGD) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.05 and last traded at C$9.80, with a volume of 1449469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.48.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The stock has a market cap of C$7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.36.

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.

