Promising Penny Stocks Worth Watching – September 29th

Tilray Brands, New Era Helium, and Richtech Robotics are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that typically trade for less than $5 per share, often on over-the-counter (OTC) markets rather than major exchanges. Because they have low market capitalization and limited trading volume, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and riskier than larger, more established stocks. Investors may be drawn by the potential for rapid price gains, but these shares also carry a higher likelihood of fraud, price manipulation, or total loss. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

New Era Helium (NEHC)

New Era Helium, Inc. is an exploration and production company that sources helium produced in association with the production of natural gas reserves in North America. The company was founded in 2023 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

