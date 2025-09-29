Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 8443776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.63%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

