Financial Comparison: Unisys (NYSE:UIS) vs. Genpact (NYSE:G)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) and Genpact (NYSE:G) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and Genpact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -4.16% -12.55% 1.56% Genpact 10.92% 22.15% 10.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Unisys and Genpact, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 2 2 0 2.50 Genpact 0 4 3 0 2.43

Volatility & Risk

Unisys currently has a consensus target price of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 62.01%. Genpact has a consensus target price of $52.29, suggesting a potential upside of 24.04%. Given Unisys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Unisys is more favorable than Genpact.

Unisys has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genpact has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unisys and Genpact”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.01 billion 0.14 -$193.40 million ($1.18) -3.33 Genpact $4.77 billion 1.54 $513.67 million $3.01 14.00

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Unisys. Unisys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genpact, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Unisys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Genpact shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genpact beats Unisys on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unisys



Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions. The DWS segment provides advice and execution related to modern workplace solutions, such as communication and collaboration, intelligent workplace services, unified experience management, and modern device management; and traditional workplace solutions, including traditional service desk, device management and field services. The CA&I segment offers cloud management, hybrid infrastructure, modern applications, data and artificial intelligence, and cyber security; and design, implementation, monitoring, automation, and management of dedicated on-premises or hosted infrastructure. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides license and support solutions; specialized services, next-generation computing, and industry solutions; and other solutions that provides various micro-market and business process solutions. The company also offers enterprise software and technology products, including Unisys InteliServe, PowerSuite, Unisys Logistics Optimization, CloudForte, ClearPath Forward, and Unisys Stealth. It serves its products in the travel and transportation, financial services, and healthcare industries. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1873 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Genpact



Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims. The Consumer and Healthcare segment provides demand generation, sensing and planning, supply chain planning and management, pricing and trade promotion management, deduction recovery management, order management, and digital commerce; and end-to-end claim lifecycle management, from claims processing and adjudication to claims recovery and payment integrity, revenue cycle management, health equity analytics, and care services. The High Tech and Manufacturing segment offers industry-specific solutions for trust and safety, advertising sales support, customer and user experience, and customer care support; and direct and indirect procurement, logistics, field, aftermarket support, and engineering services. It also provides digital operation services; data-tech-Al services; finance and accounting services, such as accounts payable, invoice-to-cash, record to report, financial planning and analysis, and enterprise risk and compliance; CFO advisory services; supply chain, and sourcing and procurement services; sales and commercial, and marketing and experience services; and environmental, social and governance services. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

