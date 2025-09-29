Comparing Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) & FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI)

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Floor & Decor has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FGI Industries has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Floor & Decor and FGI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor 4.59% 9.36% 3.96% FGI Industries -2.07% -3.99% -1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor 2 9 5 0 2.19 FGI Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Floor & Decor and FGI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Floor & Decor currently has a consensus target price of $88.63, suggesting a potential upside of 17.80%. Given Floor & Decor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than FGI Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Floor & Decor and FGI Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor $4.46 billion 1.82 $205.87 million $1.95 38.58 FGI Industries $131.82 million 0.08 -$1.20 million ($1.49) -3.89

Floor & Decor has higher revenue and earnings than FGI Industries. FGI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Floor & Decor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Floor & Decor beats FGI Industries on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About FGI Industries

(Get Free Report)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names. It sells its products through home center retailers, online retailers, distributors, and independent dealers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey. FGI Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Foremost Groups Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.