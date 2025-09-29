Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.69.

Square Enix Stock Down 67.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Square Enix had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.92%.The company had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.