Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.07 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 101973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUPN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SUPN

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $315,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,933.82. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Dec sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $524,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,246 shares in the company, valued at $55,434.54. The trade was a 90.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,606 shares of company stock worth $12,869,964. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.