Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Shares Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 100,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 122,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Solgold Trading Up 9.5%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Solgold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

