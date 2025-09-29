Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 34,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 14,696 shares.The stock last traded at $5.41 and had previously closed at $5.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Dominos Pizza UK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominos Pizza UK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Dominos Pizza UK Price Performance

Dominos Pizza UK Cuts Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0765 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 434.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

Dominos Pizza UK announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dominos Pizza UK Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino’s Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino’s Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino’s Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

