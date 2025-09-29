Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Pigeon Corp (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.50. Pigeon shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 160 shares.

Pigeon Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Get Pigeon alerts:

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Pigeon had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 8.82%.The business had revenue of $197.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pigeon Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.